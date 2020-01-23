Tre'Shawn Thurman: Drops 25 in loss
Thurman supplied 25 points (8-15 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Herd.
Thurman caught fire from behind the arc, easily having his best game of the season. The 24-year-old's largely struggled to find minutes but managed to get extended run with both Jordan Bone and Louis King up with the Pistons. It's unclear what his future will hold, but Wednesday's game is certainly a positive step for Thurman, who could see an uptick in minutes based on his performance.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...