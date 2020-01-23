Tre'Shawn Thurman: Drops 25 in loss

Thurman supplied 25 points (8-15 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Herd.

Thurman caught fire from behind the arc, easily having his best game of the season. The 24-year-old's largely struggled to find minutes but managed to get extended run with both Jordan Bone and Louis King up with the Pistons. It's unclear what his future will hold, but Wednesday's game is certainly a positive step for Thurman, who could see an uptick in minutes based on his performance.