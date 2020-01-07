Tre'Shawn Thurman: Four steals in loss
Thurman posted eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and four steals in 22 minutes during Saturday's loss to the 905.
Thurman turned out a solid defensive effort in a season-high 22 minutes Saturday. The rookie out of Nevada's struggled to find a consistent role for the Drive this season and is averaging just 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.1 minutes across 17 games.
