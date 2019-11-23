Tre'Shawn Thurman: Plays five minutes in win
Thurman contributed three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), a rebound and an assist in five minutes Friday against the Mad Ants.
Thurman's run didn't lead to winning ball as he finished with a negative-13 net rating. The 23-year-old's struggled to find court time this year and is averaging just 4.3 points in 8.5 minutes across six games so far.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...