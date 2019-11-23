Tre'Shawn Thurman: Plays five minutes in win

Thurman contributed three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), a rebound and an assist in five minutes Friday against the Mad Ants.

Thurman's run didn't lead to winning ball as he finished with a negative-13 net rating. The 23-year-old's struggled to find court time this year and is averaging just 4.3 points in 8.5 minutes across six games so far.