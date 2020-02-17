Tre'Shawn Thurman: Scores eight off bench

Thurman contributed eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assist and a block in 15 minutes during Thursday's win over the Charge.

Thurman continues to see solid minutes off the bench for the playoff-bound Drive. On the year, he's averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.6 minutes per game.