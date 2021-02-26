Queen compiled 29 points (12-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six steals, three rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes in Thursday's 124-113 win over the BayHawks.

Queen had played a fairly minimal role off the bench for the Vipers to begin the season, but he entered the starting five for the first time Thursday with Kenyon Martin (ankle) sidelined. He was a major contributor on both sides of the ball, as he was one of three players to top 25 points while also recording a team-high six steals. It's not yet clear whether his starting role will continue, but Queen flashed his potential in Thursday's victory.