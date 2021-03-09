Queen recorded 35 points (14-23 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes in Monday's 110-81 loss to Santa Cruz.

Queen was incredibly efficient from the floor during the G League quarterfinals Monday and led the Vipers in the scoring column by a considerable margin. However, he was unable to get enough help from his teammates in the blowout loss. The 24-year-old averaged 10.0 points and 2.3 rebounds over 20.0 minutes per contest while appearing in every game during the G League season.