Queen signed a two-way contract with the Pacers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Queen was the 2021-22 G League MVP and played 10 games for the Rockets last season. In those games, he averaged 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 7.4 minutes. The 6-foot-6 guard will likely split time between the Pacers and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants this season.
More News
-
Trevelin Queen: Let go by Philadelphia•
-
76ers' Trevelin Queen: Joining 76ers•
-
Rockets' Trevelin Queen: Near double-double to win title•
-
Rockets' Trevelin Queen: Scores 44 points in Game 1•
-
Rockets' Trevelin Queen: Good overall showing vs. Agua Caliente•
-
Rockets' Trevelin Queen: Leads team in scoring in playoffs•