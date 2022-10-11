Queen signed a two-way contract with the Pacers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Queen was the 2021-22 G League MVP and played 10 games for the Rockets last season. In those games, he averaged 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 7.4 minutes. The 6-foot-6 guard will likely split time between the Pacers and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants this season.