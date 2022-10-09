The 76ers waived Queen on Sunday, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.
Queen landed a training camp deal with the 76ers this offseason after operating under a two-way deal with the Rockets last season. However, he'll likely be headed towards another campaign primarily in the G League after being let go by Philadelphia.
