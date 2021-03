Queen posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes in Thursday's 130-107 win over the Ignite.

Queen was cold from beyond the arc in Thursday's matchup, but he still shot over 50 percent from the floor and was one of five players to score at least 15 points for the Vipers. He's now averaging 9.8 points and 2.3 rebounds over 19.5 minutes per game this season.