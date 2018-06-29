Treveon Graham: Unrestricted free agent
Graham wasn't tendered a qualifying offer from the Hornets and will become an unrestricted free agent, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Graham spent the past two seasons in Charlotte without much to show for, averaging 16.7 minutes over 63 games this past season while reaching at least 10 points just six times. Still only 24 years old, Graham could certainly land with another NBA team, although a spot at the end of the bench should be expected.
