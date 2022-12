Williams tallied 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks during Friday's loss to the Ignite.

Williams dominated across 27 minutes of action, as the center nearly finished with a triple-double but, nonetheless, recorded his first double-double since Nov. 5. Williams is averaging 9.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per matchup.