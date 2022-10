The Warriors waived Williams on Monday.

Williams signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors in July, so while he was let go, he'll be a likely candidate to join the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League to start the 2022-23 campaign. The undrafted rookie out of Purdue played for the Celtics during Summer League, posting 7.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game.