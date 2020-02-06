Trevon Bluiett: Out with illness Wednesday
Bluiett did not play in Wednesday's game against Santa Cruz due to an unspecified illness.
Bluiett logged 29 minutes for the Stars on Monday, so the ailment likely reared its head over the last two days. With Salt Lake City off until Monday, Bluiett's status for the next game is undetermined.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...