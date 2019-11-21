Bluiett contributed 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3PT, 0-1 FT) along with a pair of rebounds in Wednesday's win over Sioux Falls.

Bluiett saw 28 minutes of court time and registered his season high in scoring while making over a third of his shots for the first time this season. The 25-year-old has averaged 28.4 minutes per contest in his second season in the G League but has struggled to find his shot thus far, converting only 35.4 percent of his field goal attempts.