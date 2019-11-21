Trevon Bluiett: Scores 15 off bench
Bluiett contributed 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3PT, 0-1 FT) along with a pair of rebounds in Wednesday's win over Sioux Falls.
Bluiett saw 28 minutes of court time and registered his season high in scoring while making over a third of his shots for the first time this season. The 25-year-old has averaged 28.4 minutes per contest in his second season in the G League but has struggled to find his shot thus far, converting only 35.4 percent of his field goal attempts.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.