Bluiett posted 29 points (10-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win Wednesday over South Bay.

Bluiett blew away his season averages, earning a season-high 29 points while playing 27 minutes, far above his 22.1 minutes through 10 games. The rookie guard is shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc this season, but it's possible Bluiett could see that percentage raise with another couple of positive outings such as Wednesday.