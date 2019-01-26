Trevon Bluiett: Unable to play Friday
Bluiett (thumb) did not play in Friday's game against Long Island.
Bluiett has essentially been a starter for Salt Lake City after being transferred to the organization near the start of January. Through seven games, the guard is averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, all markedly higher numbers than during his time with Westchester, although that could be contributed to an 8.3 minutes rise with the new club.
