Duval tallied 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3PT, 0-2 FT), 12 assists and one steal in 31 minutes Wednesday in the loss against Sioux Falls.

Duval turned in an efficient night from the field and also finished with a season-high 12 assists. He's scored in double figures in each of his last two contests after scoring only seven points through his first two games of the 2022-23 campaign.