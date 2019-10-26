Trevon Duval: Goes fifth in G League Draft
The Iowa Wolves picked Duval with the sixth overall selection in the 2019 G League Draft.
Duval had a minor role with the Bucks last season, averaging two minutes in his three appearances with the club. He previously played in 2017-18 with Duke, where he averaged 10.3 points, 5.6 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
