The Iowa Wolves picked Duval with the sixth overall selection in the 2019 G League Draft.

Duval had a minor role with the Bucks last season, averaging two minutes in his three appearances with the club. He previously played in 2017-18 with Duke, where he averaged 10.3 points, 5.6 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

