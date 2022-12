Duval amassed 12 points (6-6 FG, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 21 minutes Friday against the Wolves.

Duval's only miss of the day came from the free-throw line, as he drilled all six of his shots from the field. He reached double figures in scoring for the seventh straight contest, and he also swatted away a shot for the third consecutive game.