Duval notched just four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding two assists, one rebound and one block in 16 minutes off the bench during Friday's 102-98 loss at Salt Lake City.

Duval logged the second-highest playing time for Iowa's bench players during this loss, and he couldn't do much to take advantage of the opportunity. He has alternated between the starting lineup (14 starts) and the bench (17 appearances) and his production has remained steady, so his role might not matter much moving forward.