Duval registered 19 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes Tuesday against Maine.

Duval turned in a solid shooting line by hitting 50.0 of his looks from the field. He also tacked on five points from the charity stripe. Duval is averaging 10.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists through seven regular-season appearances.