Duval scored 24 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes Tuesday against Delaware.

Duval shot the basketball well from the field, and he also managed to make his presence known on the defensive end. This marks his second straight game scoring in double figures and his most playing time of the regular season through four appearances.