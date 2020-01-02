Trevon Duval: Second straight in double figures
Duval notched 10 points (4-6 FG,0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals over 21 minutes Wednesday versus Northern Arizona.
Duval hasn't seen the consistent offensive success in 2019-20 that he had a year ago with the Herd, but he's now supplied double-digit scoring in back-to-back games after reaching the mark just three times over the previous 12.
