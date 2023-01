Duval tallied 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes Monday against Delaware.

Duval only saw 14 minutes of playing time, but he made the most of it by hitting 62.3 percent of his field goals. This was a welcome sight for the 24-year-old after he was held to eight combined points in his last two appearances.