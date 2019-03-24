The Bucks waived Duval on Sunday, Marc Spears of ESPN reports.

A highly regarded high school prospect, Duval had one up-and-down season at Duke before going undrafted in 2018. The Bucks picked up him shortly after the draft, but he was never able to make an impact at the NBA level, appearing in just three games for Milwaukee on the season. Duval did average 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 39 games for the Wisconsin Herd, though he struggled to shoot the ball efficiently -- especially from beyond the arc (24.1% 3PT).