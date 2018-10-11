Booker is returning to the United States from China to undergo foot surgery, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Booker may be looking to potentially join an NBA team late this season, and he's expected to be fully recovered by that time. He appeared in 68 games last season, averaging 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.0 minutes.

