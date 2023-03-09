The Knicks elected not to re-sign Keels after his 10-day contract expired Sunday, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Keels will remain in the organization as a member of the G League's Westchester Knicks, with whom he most recently appeared in a game for Tuesday. A second-round rookie out of Duke, Keels had spent most of the season as one of the Knicks' two two-way players, but New York converted him to a 10-day deal when the team signed Duane Washington to a two-way pact in late February. Over the course of his two-way deal and 10-day deal, Keels appeared in just two games at the NBA level.