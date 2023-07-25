The Knicks plan to waive Keels from his two-way contract, but the team will retain his G League rights for 2023-24, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Keels, a 2022 second-round pick, made just three appearances at the NBA level as a rookie and was slated to spend a second straight season on a two-way deal. However, the Knicks opted to give that spot to ex-Cavaliers wing Dylan Windler instead. Even if he had occupied one of New York's three two-way slots in 2023-24, Keels still would have been likely to see the overwhelming majority of his minutes with the Westchester Knicks. Though the Knicks will retain his G League rights, Keels is still able to sign with another team on a two-way deal or Exhibit 10 contract in advance of training camp.