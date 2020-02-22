Trevor Lacey: Goes for 11 points

Lacey scored 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 win against the Drive.

Lacey's recent performances have came out of nowhere since he has scored in double digits in three of his last four games, including a season-high 20-point effort back on Feb. 8. He has averaged just 4.8 points per game this season, but his recent scoring exploits suggest he is set to take on a bigger role offensively for the Herd moving forward.