Trevor Lacey: Minimal contributor for Herd
Lacey is averaging just 2.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 13.0 minutes per game for the Herd this season.
Lacey had seen a recent increase in minutes, but it came to a grinding halt in Sunday's game against Lakeland when he played just 11. even with the uptick in playing time, Lacey has just two double-digit scoring efforts under his belt all season.
