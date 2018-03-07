Trevor Thompson: Explodes for 21
Thompson exploded for 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 FT) and added five rebounds and one block across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 119-105 road loss to Sioux Falls.
Thompson was very effective offensively in just 14 minutes, as his 21 points were a new career high. Aside from Tuesday's performance though, his season averages of 4.0 points and 10.4 minutes played indicates that he has merely been a non-factor thus far for Santa Cruz.
