Trey Burke: Changes mind, will remain free agent

Burke will not join the Thunder and instead remain a free agent, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

It's somewhat unclear why Burke changed his mind, though the news did come several hours after news broke that Carmelo Anthony had been traded to the team. Regardless, Burke will re-join the free agent pool. Last season, he played just 12.3 minutes per game in a reserve point guard role behind starter John Wall in Washington, with a similar workload likely awaiting him wherever he opts to sign for 2017-18.