Trey Burke: Dealing with sore hip
Burke, who is expected to sign a contract with the Knicks in the coming days, is dealing with a sore hip, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
The injury isn't a significant one for Burke, but it prevented him from joining the Westchester Knicks in Canada for the G League Showcase, which began Wednesday. The Knicks could delay signing Burke until he's completely healthy, at which point the team would need to clear a roster spot for him. Lightly-used backup point guard Ramon Sessions looks to be the most logical candidate to surrendered his spot to Burke.
