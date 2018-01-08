Trey Burke: Expected to sign with Knicks
Burke is in serious talks with the Knicks and is expected to sign by the weekend, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Burke has had a great season with the Westchester Knicks of the G-League, averaging 26.6 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 37 minutes per game. New York currently has a solid point guard rotation with both Jarrett Jack and rookie Frank Ntilikina, so if Burke does sign with the team, he would be a deep bench option to start.
