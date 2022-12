Burke recorded 19 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and one rebound in 29 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Burke's six assists were a team-high, as he's been the team's primary distributor since joining Stockton. However, he also managed to pick up four turnovers and four fouls.