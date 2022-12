Burke tallied 18 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 win over the Ignite.

Burke bounced back from his poor Kings' debut by shooting efficiently from the field and leading the team in assists. Burke figures to provide a scoring punch and playmaking off the bench for Stockton.