Trey Davis: Inks deal with Maine

Davis was reacquired by the Red Claws on Wednesday, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.

Davis last played with the Red Claws during the 2017-18 campaign where he averaged 16.7 points and 4.6 assists over 46 games. The UMass product will presumably make his debut this season Friday against Greensboro.

