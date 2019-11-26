Trey Davis: Leads Claws with 19 points in loss
Davis provided 19 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in Monday's 119-96 road loss to the Memphis Hustle.
Davis was inserted into the starting lineup after Tremont Waters was called up by the Celtics. He performed admirably, but was unable to prevent the Red Claws first loss of the season. As a team, the Claws shot a challenging 39 percent from the field. Davis unfortunately contributed to that poor shooting mark. Crustacean Nation hopes to turn things around Wednesday at Greensboro.
