Trey Davis: Leads Claws with 26 in loss
Davis generated 26 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals in Thursday's 123-118 home loss to the Herd.
Davis led the Red Claws in scoring despite coming off the bench and only seeing 19 minutes of run. With Trey Waters shooting only 5-of-17 from the field, Crustacean Nation needed points from others and Davis delivered. Through ten games, Davis is averaging 13.5 points per contest. The Claws stay in Maine for Saturday's battle with the Blue Coats.
