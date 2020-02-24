Trey Davis: Leads Claws with 43 points in win

Davis delivered 43 points (14-21 FT, 5-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in Sunday's 116-111 win at Westchester.

Davis got the start with Tremont Waters (rest) and Bryce Brown (rest) both out. He made the most of his opportunity, scoring a franchise-season high 43 points to help the Claws pull out a win just after yesterday's loss to Raptors 905. With Davis' help, Maine shot an impressive 58 percent from the field. Expect Davis to return to a bench role in Tuesday's match-up at Capital City. Loyal Crustacean Nation fans may remember that Trey Davis scored a career-high 57 points on Mar. 18, 2018 versus Lakeland.