Trey Davis: Leads Claws with 43 points in win
Davis delivered 43 points (14-21 FT, 5-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in Sunday's 116-111 win at Westchester.
Davis got the start with Tremont Waters (rest) and Bryce Brown (rest) both out. He made the most of his opportunity, scoring a franchise-season high 43 points to help the Claws pull out a win just after yesterday's loss to Raptors 905. With Davis' help, Maine shot an impressive 58 percent from the field. Expect Davis to return to a bench role in Tuesday's match-up at Capital City. Loyal Crustacean Nation fans may remember that Trey Davis scored a career-high 57 points on Mar. 18, 2018 versus Lakeland.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...