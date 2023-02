The G League's Maine Celtics waived Davis on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, Maine brought in nine-year NBA veteran Tony Snell to join the roster as a replacement for Davis, who has elected to pursue an opportunity overseas. The 29-year-old Davis had been a longtime pillar in the Maine backcourt, ranking as the franchise leader in games played (109), second in assists (451) and steals (104) and third in points (1,413).