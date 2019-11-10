Trey Davis: Plays 17 minutes in opener
Davis eked out six points, six rebounds and five assists over 17 minutes off the bench in Saturday's opening night win over the Blue Coats.
Despite coming off the bench, Davis led the Red Claws in assists. This is Davis' third season with Crustacean Nation and his fourth in the G League. It appears his main role will be as back-up point guard, behind two-way contract holder Tremont Waters. Next up for the Claws is Friday's home opener versus the Mad Ants.
