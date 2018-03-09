Trey Davis: Pours in 25
Davis totaled 25 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal during Thursday's 112-103 loss to Canton.
The 24-year-old from Massachusetts provided yet another superb scoring game, his eight game reaching the 25-point mark or higher this season. Davis has been inconsistent in his ability to score at a stable pace throughout many games this year though. The 6-0 guard is averaging a decent 14.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Red Claws.
