Trey Davis: Released from active roster
Davis was released from the Red Claws' active roster after sustaining a season-ending injury.
It seems likely that Davis will still partake in treatment with the Red Claws, but the open roster spot was needed in order to acquire Maverick Rowan. Another abbreviated stint with the Red Claws throughout the 2018-19 season likely means the veteran player will have difficulties earning a starting spot should he return for the 2019-2020 campaign.
