Trey Davis: Scores 12 off bench
Davis tallied 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in the 112-109 overtime win Friday over the Blue Coats.
The recently acquired Davis made his first major impact with the Red Claws, combining with Sheldon Jeter and Nick King to score 59 of the team's total points despite the trio all coming off the bench. Davis is more than likely just a depth option until PJ Dozier returns to the Celtics, but he can still be a legitimate offensive presence for the club even in limited minutes if Friday's performance is any indication.
