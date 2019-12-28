Trey Davis: Scores 25 in loss

Davis posted 25 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists and five rebounds in Friday's 117-116 road loss to Capital City.

Davis started the game and played a team-high 40 minutes for the Claws. Crustacean Nation led for most of the way, but couldn't hold off the Go-Go who scored 35 in the fourth quarter. Davis can create his own shot, but the Claws might need better defense from him if Tremont Waters stays with the parent club Celtics.