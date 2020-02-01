Trey Davis: Scores 30 in loss
Davis delivered 30 points (11-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes in Friday's 116-106 home loss to Westchester.
Davis by far led Crustacean Nation in scoring during this lackadaisical home loss. Davis came off the bench and provided instant offense in a "Microwave Vinnie Johnson" manner. The 30 points were a season high for Davis, though he has scored 20 or more points in six games this season. Maine doesn't have much time to lament the loss -- they host Greensboro Saturday night at the Portland Expo Building.
