Trey Davis: Scores G-League Season High 57 points in loss
Davis posted 57 points (17-28 FG, 10-14 3Pt, 13-14 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes in Sunday's 129-126 home loss to the Lakeland Magic.
Davis set a Maine Red Claws record and a G-League season high with his 57 points in Sunday's loss. He was scorching hot from deep, draining 10 three-pointers, doubling his single-game G-League career high. Crustacean Nation kept drawing up plays for Davis and his red hot shooting, as no other teammate had even half as many shot attempts. Davis and his Red Claw teammates have two games remaining, facing Long Island at home on Wednesday and ending the season Saturday in Toronto.
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...