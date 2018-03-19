Trey Davis: Scores G-League Season High 57 points in loss

Davis posted 57 points (17-28 FG, 10-14 3Pt, 13-14 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes in Sunday's 129-126 home loss to the Lakeland Magic.

Davis set a Maine Red Claws record and a G-League season high with his 57 points in Sunday's loss. He was scorching hot from deep, draining 10 three-pointers, doubling his single-game G-League career high. Crustacean Nation kept drawing up plays for Davis and his red hot shooting, as no other teammate had even half as many shot attempts. Davis and his Red Claw teammates have two games remaining, facing Long Island at home on Wednesday and ending the season Saturday in Toronto.