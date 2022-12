Davis amassed 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes Thursday against the Swarm.

Davis had yet to make an appearance for Maine this season prior to Thursday's tilt, but he was locked in from the start, especially from beyond the arc. The 29-year-old should receive plenty of opportunities going forward if he continues to produce like this.