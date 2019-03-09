Trey Davis: Unable to play Friday
Davis (hamstring) did not play in Friday's loss to Long Island.
Davis has now missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. The guard has played in just nine games with the Red Claws, averaging 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.3 steals in 16.3 minutes per game.
